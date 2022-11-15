UrduPoint.com

Russia Faces G20 Calls To End Ukraine War

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Russia faces G20 calls to end Ukraine war

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure to end its war in Ukraine Tuesday, as G20 leaders meeting in Indonesia rued the high cost of the eight-month-old conflict.

In a draft communique, countries including Russia deplored the impact of "the war in Ukraine" -- a conflict that "most members strongly condemned".

The group is also expected to declare that "the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons" is "inadmissible".

