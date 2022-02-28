UrduPoint.com

Russia Facing World Cup Exile After 'unacceptable' FIFA Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's future in the World Cup teetered on a knife-edge Monday after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as "unacceptable" by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for football's showpiece event into chaos.

Governing body FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their bloody invasion of Ukraine.

However, after three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned.

Russian teams would be known as the Football Union of Russia.

FIFA said dialogue with other sports organisations to determine additional measures "including potential exclusion from competitions" would continue.

However, within minutes of the announcement, the Polish FA insisted they would not play Russia in a scheduled World Cup play-off, regardless of the venue.

"Today's FIFA decision is totally unacceptable," tweeted Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza.

"We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is." Poland are due to play in Moscow on March 24 with the winners to host either the Czech Republic or Sweden five days later.

The draw for the World Cup finals, to be staged in Qatar in November and December, is on April 1.

Sweden and the Czech Republic followed suit.

"We have previously made it known that we do not want to face Russia under these circumstances (following the invasion) and this remains the case until further notice," said Swedish FA president Karl-Erik Nilsson.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia FIFA Qatar Poland Czech Republic Sweden March April November December Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

41 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

46 minutes ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

12 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

22 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>