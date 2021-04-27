Russia fines Apple $12 mn for 'abusing' dominant position

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has imposed a $12.1 million fine on Apple for "abusing" its dominant position in the market by giving preference to its own applications, a government regulator said on Tuesday.

"Apple was found to have abused its dominant position in the iOS distribution market.

.. which resulted in a competitive advantage for its own products," the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said in a statement announcing the fine of more than 906 million rubbles.