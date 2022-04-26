UrduPoint.com

Russia Fines Meta, TikTok Over LGBT 'propaganda'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia fines Meta, TikTok over LGBT 'propaganda'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A Russian court on Tuesday hit Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta and video platform TikTok with fines for refusing to take down LBGT content.

In separate hearings, a Moscow court ordered Meta to pay four million rubles (about $53,000/50,000 Euros) and TikTok 2 million rubles for failing to delete content with LGBT "propaganda", news agency Interfax reported.

Tech companies are frequently slapped with fines by Russia for not deleting content on the request of authorities.

Since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, Russia has ramped up pressure on social networks, banning Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

