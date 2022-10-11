UrduPoint.com

Russia Fires Missile Salvo On Ukraine Before G7 Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russia fires missile salvo on Ukraine before G7 meeting

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia said on Tuesday it launched "mass" strikes on Ukraine hours ahead of a G7 meeting expected to condemn an earlier missile blitz that Kyiv's allies said was a mark of Moscow's desperation.

Officials in Ukraine's western region of Lviv said at least three Russian missiles targeted energy infrastructure and the mayor of the region's main city, also called Lviv, said about one-third of the city was without power.

Russia's defence ministry confirmed the attacks saying it had carried out massive strikes using long-range and high-precision weapons and that "all assigned targets were hit".

The G7 meeting comes a day after Russian missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital for the first time in months. President Volodymyr Zelensky was defiant, warning his country "cannot be intimidated".

Moscow's forces rained down more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on Monday, according to Kyiv.

