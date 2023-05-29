UrduPoint.com

Russia Fires Missiles On Kyiv In Rare Daytime Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russia fires missiles on Kyiv in rare daytime attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv on Monday sending panicked residents running for shelter in an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital following overnight strikes.

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv on Monday as Russia targeted the city for the second time in 24 hours.

AFP journalists heard at least 10 explosions from around 11:10 am local time (0810 GMT) in Kyiv, starting just a few minutes after an air raid warning sounded.

Authorities said Ukrainian air defences had downed every Russian missile launched against the Kyiv region.

"A total of 11 missiles were fired: 'Iskander-M' and 'Iskander-K' from a northerly direction," Ukraine's armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said.

"All the targets were destroyed by air defences," he added.

Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city administration, said that Russians struck in the morning when "most residents were at work and on the streets".

"The Russians are clearly demonstrating that they are aiming to destroy the civilian population," he said on Telegram.

"Debris was recorded falling in different parts of the city," Popko said, adding that information on casualties was currently being clarified.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier in the day one person had been hospitalised.

