Russia Forces Hit Governor's Building In Ukraine's Kharkiv With Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 05:11 PM

UKRAINE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces on Tuesday morning hit with a missile the central square and the regional administration building in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv city.

Speaking on the consequences of the shelling of the country's second-largest city, Yevhen Vasylenko, the spokesman for the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, said rescue teams saved six people, including one child, while about 20 people were injured.

He added that there are still people under the debris, with no certain information yet available on fatalities.

Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said the city had been under the missile attacks throughout the night.

Noting that many parked vehicles were burned on the streets, Synyehubov said there were casualties and injuries among civilians.

Major damage was also reported on other nearby buildings.

On Monday, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said at least nine people were reported to be killed -- including three children -- and 37 others wounded after Russian forces launched multiple rocket strikes on Kharkiv.

"Today we had a very difficult day. It showed us that it's not just a war, this is a massacre of Ukrainian people," Terekhov said on Telegram.

"The missiles hit residential buildings, killing and injuring peaceful civilians. Kharkiv has not seen such damage for a very long time. And this is horrible," he added.

The footage on social media showed lots of Grad missiles hitting the central parts of the city, mainly the residential buildings. The Kharkiv region is some 300 miles away from the capital Kyiv.

>