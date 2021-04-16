Russia foreign ministry says response to US sanctions 'inevitable'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that a response to new US sanctions was "inevitable" and that the ministry had summoned US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan.

"The United States is not ready to come to terms with the objective reality that there is a multipolar world that excludes American hegemony," she said in televised remarks. "A response to sanctions is inevitable."