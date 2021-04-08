Russia, Germany Begin Talks On Berlin's Bid To Buy Sputnik Jabs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:20 PM
Moscow, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has started discussions with representatives of the German government over Berlin's bid to buy Moscow's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the manufacturers said Thursday.
In a tweet, the makers said Russia's sovereign fund, which financed the development of the vaccine, had started negotiations with Berlin for an advance purchase contract for Sputnik V doses.