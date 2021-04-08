UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Germany Begin Talks On Berlin's Bid To Buy Sputnik Jabs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia, Germany begin talks on Berlin's bid to buy Sputnik jabs

Moscow, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has started discussions with representatives of the German government over Berlin's bid to buy Moscow's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the manufacturers said Thursday.

In a tweet, the makers said Russia's sovereign fund, which financed the development of the vaccine, had started negotiations with Berlin for an advance purchase contract for Sputnik V doses.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Berlin Buy Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Rejects Any Steps Thwarting Efforts to Rest ..

41 seconds ago

Georgian Parliament Adopts Statement in Support of ..

42 seconds ago

WFP Cutting Food Rations to Refugees, Displaced Pe ..

44 seconds ago

Biden calls US gun violence an 'epidemic'

46 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Sajid Hussain

48 seconds ago

CDA-DVC reviews 10 layout plan of new buildings

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.