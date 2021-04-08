(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has started discussions with representatives of the German government over Berlin's bid to buy Moscow's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the manufacturers said Thursday.

In a tweet, the makers said Russia's sovereign fund, which financed the development of the vaccine, had started negotiations with Berlin for an advance purchase contract for Sputnik V doses.