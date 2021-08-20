UrduPoint.com

Russia, Germany Need To Talk Despite 'disagreements': Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russia, Germany need to talk despite 'disagreements': Merkel

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that despite their differences, Moscow and Berlin need to maintain dialogue, speaking on her final working visit to Russia.

"Even if we have deep disagreements, we are talking to one another and it should stay that way," Merkel told Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a televised part of their meeting.

