Russia Hails 'positive Contribution' Of IAEA Iran Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday that Moscow welcomed Tehran reaching a temporary agreement on site inspections after the UN's nuclear watchdog chief visited Iran.
"The (International Atomic Energy Agency) IAEA and Iran have made a tangible positive contribution to the formation of conditions for the start of a substantive conversation between the current participants in the JCPOA and the United States about Washington's return to the 'nuclear deal,'" she said in a statement, adding that Moscow "welcomes these steps".