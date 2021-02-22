Russia hails 'positive contribution' of IAEA Iran visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday that Moscow welcomed Tehran reaching a temporary agreement on site inspections after the UN's nuclear watchdog chief visited Iran.

"The (International Atomic Energy Agency) IAEA and Iran have made a tangible positive contribution to the formation of conditions for the start of a substantive conversation between the current participants in the JCPOA and the United States about Washington's return to the 'nuclear deal,'" she said in a statement, adding that Moscow "welcomes these steps".