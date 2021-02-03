Berlin, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Russia has reached out to German biotechnology company IDT Biologika to explore jointly producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the German health ministry said Wednesday.

Russia's Gamaleya research institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) "are interested in a co-partner for a possible production and have as such contacted IDT Biologika," a ministry spokeswoman told AFP. "The contents or details of confidential discussions are not known."