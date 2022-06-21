UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Captured Donbas Frontline Village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia has captured Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Russian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

"As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians," Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Severodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is "now in full swing".

Toshkivka, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is approximately 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Severodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling for weeks against Kyiv's army.

"The entirety of the Lugansk region is now the epicentre of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army," he said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Lysychansk SITE TV

Recent Stories

Due to the possible announcement of the IMF deal, ..

Due to the possible announcement of the IMF deal, PSX jumps up by more than 700 ..

13 minutes ago
 Mobile Photography made Easy with TECNO's advanced ..

Mobile Photography made Easy with TECNO's advanced Camon series

16 minutes ago
 vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo ..

Vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

21 minutes ago
 “An Import Ban on CBU Condition Smartphones Will ..

“An Import Ban on CBU Condition Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of S ..

24 minutes ago
 Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with im ..

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with impact of monsoon rains

2 hours ago
 ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.