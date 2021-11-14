UrduPoint.com

Russia Has 'responsibility' To End Belarus-Poland Crisis: UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia has 'responsibility' to end Belarus-Poland crisis: UK

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the crisis that has left thousands of migrants trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

"Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue," Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the situation, blaming Western policies in the middle East for creating the migrant crisis.

"I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it," he told state television.

The migrants, mainly Kurds, have been stuck for days on the border in near-freezing temperatures, setting up a tent camp and burning wood to keep warm.

Belarus says there are about 2,000 people in the camp, including pregnant women and children.

Poland says there are between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants on the border, with more arriving every day.

Truss said that the stand-off marked the "latest step" by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "to undermine regional security." "He is using desperate migrants as pawns in his bid to create instability and cling on to power, regardless of the human cost," she wrote.

"The United Kingdom will not look away. We will stand with our allies in the region, who are on the frontier of freedom."Britain on Thursday sent a team of around 10 soldiers to help Poland strengthen its border.

Truss also called on European neighbours to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, running from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea, warning it would allow Moscow to "tighten its grip on those nations who rely on its gas."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Nord Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Poland Middle East Border Women Gas Sunday TV From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

48 seconds ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss regional, international d ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE calls for unifying international efforts to su ..

UAE calls for unifying international efforts to support aspirations of Libyans

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Iraqi counterpart discuss bi ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Iraqi counterpart discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.