Russia Hits EU Officials With Tit-for-tat Sanctions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Russia hits EU officials with tit-for-tat sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Moscow said Tuesday it was hitting several EU representatives with tit-for-tat sanctions in response to the bloc's decision to place travel bans on Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that in response to "confrontational" EU actions, it had "decided to expand the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to the Russian Federation".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

