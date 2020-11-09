Russia hits record COVID-19 single-day cases

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia registered 21,798 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new record of daily increase, as the pandemic worsens in the cold season, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday.

Daily infections in Russia have been over 20,000 for four consecutive days, according to data provided by the center.

The national tally of cases has grown to 1,796,132, including 30,793 deaths and 1,335,141 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

The capital Moscow reported a new single-day record of 6,897 COVID-19 cases, bringing the city's total to 475,166.