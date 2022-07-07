Russia hopes 'more professional people' will lead UK

Moscow, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday it hoped that "more professional people" would come to power in Britain as the BBC reported Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader.

"We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "But at the moment there is little hope for that."