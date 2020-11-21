UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions On 25 UK Officials: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russia imposes reciprocal sanctions on 25 UK officials: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Russia on Saturday imposed sanctions on 25 British officials, responding to penalties Britain imposed in July against the same number of Russians over human rights violations.

"In response to unfriendly actions by the British authorities and on the basis of reciprocity, the Russian side made a decision to impose personal sanctions on 25 representatives of Great Britain who are now banned from entering Russian territory," said a foreign ministry statement.

Related Topics

Russia Same July From

Recent Stories

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

24 minutes ago

Customs seizes goods worth Rs. 50 million at Jinna ..

24 minutes ago

Afghanistan to Shut Universities During Winter Mon ..

24 minutes ago

118 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

24 minutes ago

Gold prices on Saturday

24 minutes ago

Sindh govt not to close educational intuitions in ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.