Russia imposes reciprocal sanctions on 25 UK officials: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Russia on Saturday imposed sanctions on 25 British officials, responding to penalties Britain imposed in July against the same number of Russians over human rights violations.

"In response to unfriendly actions by the British authorities and on the basis of reciprocity, the Russian side made a decision to impose personal sanctions on 25 representatives of Great Britain who are now banned from entering Russian territory," said a foreign ministry statement.