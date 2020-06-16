Russia industrial output down 9.6 percent in May: official

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia's industrial output fell by 9.6 percent in May compared to the same month the previous year, the state statistics agency said Tuesday, blaming restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in late March imposed a "non-working" period for most sectors of the economy. The May results follow a fall by 6.6 percent in April.