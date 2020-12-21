UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Is 'not Sending Troops' To C.Africa: Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russia is 'not sending troops' to C.Africa: deputy foreign minister

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday rejected reports that the country had sent troops to the Central African Republic after an alleged attempted coup ahead of upcoming elections.

"We are not sending troops," the Interfax news agency cited Bogdanov as saying.

Russia has previously sent military instructors to car under a bilateral cooperation agreement.

Related Topics

Car Central African Republic Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

1 hour ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

3 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.