Russia is 'not sending troops' to C.Africa: deputy foreign minister

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday rejected reports that the country had sent troops to the Central African Republic after an alleged attempted coup ahead of upcoming elections.

"We are not sending troops," the Interfax news agency cited Bogdanov as saying.

Russia has previously sent military instructors to car under a bilateral cooperation agreement.