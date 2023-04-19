UrduPoint.com

Russia Launches Drone Attack On Ukraine's Odesa

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa early Wednesday but there were no reports of casualties, authorities said.

"At night, the enemy carried out an attack by UAVs of the Shahed-136 type on the Odesa region," Yuriy Kruk, head of the Odesa district military administration, said in a statement on Telegram.

Kruk said Ukraine's air defences had destroyed most of the attacking drones but some civilian infrastructure had been hit.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Measures are being taken to contain the fire, units of the State Emergency Service and other structures are working on the spot." In an update on Telegram, General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said 10 out of 12 "kamikaze" drones had been destroyed by the Odesa air defences.

Ukraine's general staff said over the past day Russia had launched four missiles and 60 air strikes, along with 58 rocket attacks, causing injuries to civilians.

The Shahed-136 is a small Iranian-made, self-detonating drone that can be programmed to fly automatically to a set of GPS coordinates with a payload of explosives.

Russia's drone industry has been hit by international sanctions and a number have been shot down since the start of the war -- prompting Moscow to import drones from Iran.

The Black Sea port of Odesa was a favourite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.

Since the start of the invasion, Odesa has been bombed several times by Russian forces. It was also hit by a drone attack two weeks ago that caused some damage.

In January, the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic centre of Odesa a World Heritage in Danger site.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire World United Nations Import Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin SITE January February From Industry

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

9 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

9 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.