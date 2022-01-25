Russia Launches New Military Drills In South, Crimea
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched exercises involving some 6,000 troops and at least 60 fighter jets in southern Russia near Ukraine and in Moscow-annexed Crimea.
Russian news agencies quoted the southern military district describing the live-fire drills as a combat readiness check, as tensions rage between Moscow and the West over Crimea.