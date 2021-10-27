(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian investigators said Tuesday they would open a probe after a popular rapper said he could not understand why authorities spend millions of rubles on celebrating Soviet victory in World War II every year.

The head of the Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, ordered Moscow investigators to launch a preliminary probe and establish whether rapper Alisher Morgenshtern broke the law.

Earlier this week the 23-year-old said in a YouTube interview that he "cannot understand" lavish Victory Day celebrations.

"Millions are being spent on this every year," he said. "Maybe there's nothing else to be proud of." The Investigative Committee said a war veterans' organisation had asked authorities to review the rap singer's statements, adding they "insulted the historical memory of the defenders of the Motherland." A probe will establish "if Morgenshtern's statements violate the current legislation," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

An estimated 27 million of the former Soviet Union's soldiers and civilians were killed in WWII and the Red Army's triumph in the deadliest war in history is seen as a huge point of pride in Russia.

Moscow is highly sensitive to any perceived slight to the memory of those who fought against Nazi troops in World War II, and insulting veterans is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The singer said he was sorry and did not mean to offend anyone.

"I respect and am proud of the veterans," he said on Instagram.

He said in the interview that he wanted Russia to also be proud of space and other achievements and lamented Tuesday that his words had been taken out of context.

In recent years the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 conflict, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War, has essentially become a national cult.

President Vladimir Putin has railed against attempts to belittle Russia's role in WWII but Kremlin critics have accused him of seeking to co-opt the country's history to boost his personal power.