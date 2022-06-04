Russia launches progress MS-20 cargo freighter to ISS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Russia has successfully launched its Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-20 cargo ship from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced Saturday.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket was successfully launched at 12:32 p.m.

Moscow time (0932 GMT), and the Progress MS-20 cargo ship docked with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment at approximately 4:02 p.m. Moscow time (1302 GMT).

The freighter will deliver 599 kg of fuel, 420 liters of water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen, as well as 1,458 kg of other equipment and materials to the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

The spacecraft will also deliver a 3D printer, small guitar and violin strings, according to the TASS news agency.