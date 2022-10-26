UrduPoint.com

Russia Launches Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft To ISS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russia launches Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft to ISS

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia's Soyuz-2.1a rocket has successfully sent into orbit the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced Wednesday.

The Progress MS-21 spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Russian section of the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

The spacecraft will deliver 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including various equipment, fuel, compressed nitrogen, water and food.

Russia's Progress MS series of cargo spaceships are dedicated to providing services for orbital stations, including transporting various materials and performing orbit corrections for the ISS. This was the 19th launch of Russian rockets in 2022, and the third with a Progress cargo ship.

Related Topics

Water Russia Progress Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

4 minutes ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

18 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.