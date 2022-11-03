Russia launches Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft to ISS

VLADIVOSTOK, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Russia's Soyuz-2.1a rocket has successfully sent into orbit the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced Wednesday.

The Progress MS-21 spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Russian section of the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

The spacecraft will deliver 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including various equipment, fuel, compressed nitrogen, water and food.

Russia's Progress MS series of cargo spaceships are dedicated to providing services for orbital stations, including transporting various materials and performing orbit corrections for the ISS. This was the 19th launch of Russian rockets in 2022, and the third with a Progress cargo ship.