UrduPoint.com

Russia Launches Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Into Orbit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Russia launches Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft into orbit

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos announced that its Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft was successfully launched into the planned orbit on Friday.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying the MS-23 spacecraft, lifted off from the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan at 0324 Moscow time (0024 GMT).

The spacecraft is flying in unmanned mode and will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) in two days, ROSCOSMOS said on its official website.

MS-23 spacecraft will deliver to ISS 430 kg of cargo, including equipment for medical research, space station cleaning, air quality monitoring, and scientific experiments, as well as food and other supplies.

MS-23 is expected to bring back to Earth three astronauts, who were sent to ISS by MS-22 in September 2022. However, the MS-22 spacecraft was hit by a micrometeoroid in December, which caused a problem with its external radiator.

Related Topics

Moscow Kazakhstan SITE September December From

Recent Stories

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressur ..

Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressures: President

32 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.