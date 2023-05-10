UrduPoint.com

Russia Lifts Visa Regime, Flight Ban With Georgia: Kremlin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :President Vladimir Putin has lifted a flight ban and visa regime with Georgia, against which Russia fought a brief war in 2008, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

According to a decree released on Wednesday, Putin has introduced a 90-day visa-free regime for Georgian citizens from May 15.

Another decree resumed air travel between Russia and Georgia. In response to anti-Moscow rallies in Georgia, Russia had in 2019 banned air travel with Georgia.

Georgia's ruling party insists it is committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bid, enshrined in the constitution and supported -- according to opinion polls -- by 80 percent of the population.

The Kremlin's decrees on Georgia come as the Moscow-Ukraine conflict stretches into its second year.

