Russia Logs 11,024 New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia registered 11,024 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 11,385 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,301,159 with 88,285 deaths and 3,885,321 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,757 new cases, taking its total to 987,041.

More than 112.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin demanded on Friday that vaccine production in the country be boosted and mass vaccinations be largely completed by autumn.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

