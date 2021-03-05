Russia logs 11,024 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia registered 11,024 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 11,385 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,301,159 with 88,285 deaths and 3,885,321 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,757 new cases, taking its total to 987,041.

More than 112.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin demanded on Friday that vaccine production in the country be boosted and mass vaccinations be largely completed by autumn.