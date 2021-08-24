Russia logs 18,833 daily COVID-19 infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 18,833 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,785,374, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 794 to 177,614, and the number of recoveries increased by 18,636 to 6,053,503.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,105 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,557,387.

With cases slowly declining across the country due in part to mass vaccinations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that citizens shouldn't be forced to take vaccines, but should be educated about the advantages and protection vaccines offer.