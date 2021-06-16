UrduPoint.com
Russia Make Changes For Finland Euro 2020 Clash

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia make changes for Finland Euro 2020 clash

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia have made three changes for their key Euro 2020 Group B game against Finland in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday as they aim to bounce back from losing 3-0 to Belgium in their opening match.

Aleksei Miranchuk of Atalanta comes in along with centre-back Igor Diveev, with Andrei Semenov and veteran Yuri Zhirkov making way for them.

In addition, Matvei Safonov replaces Anton Shunin in goal for Stanislav Cherchesov's side.

Russia will be staring at elimination with a defeat, while Finland are looking to make it two wins out of two in their first ever appearance at a major tournament.

The only change to the side that beat Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen sees Rasmus Schueller come in for captain Tim Sparv in midfield.

Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group B game between Finland and Russia in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday (kick-off 1300 GMT): Finland (3-5-2) Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri (capt), Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Rasmus Schueller, Robin Lod, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo Coach: Markku Kanerva (FIN) Russia (4-3-3) Matvei Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Daler Kuzyaev; Roman Zobnin, Dmitri Barinov, Magomed Ozdoev; Aleksei Miranchuk, Artem Dzyuba (capt), Aleksandr Golovin Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

