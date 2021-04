(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday told Russia to end its "unjustified" military build-up around Ukraine at a meeting with Kiev's top diplomat.

"Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately," Stoltenberg said.