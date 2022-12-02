UrduPoint.com

Russia 'not Ready' For Talks With US On Condition Of Withdrawal From Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Russia 'not ready' for talks with US on condition of withdrawal from Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Russia is not ready for negotiations with the US on the condition of "withdrawal from Ukraine," but Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to contacts, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The remarks by spokesman Dmitry Peskov came a day after US President Joe Biden said he is prepared to speak with the Russian president if he shows an interest in ending the war that started in February.

"The special military operation continues. But of course, the most preferable way to achieve our interests is through peaceful, diplomatic means," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

He reminded that before starting its "special military operation," Putin tried to ease concerns peacefully, through diplomatic efforts, but his initiative had not found understanding in the US, NATO and the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe.

Peskov added that the US "refusal to recognize new Russian territories" complicates the search for common ground, referring to Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine where referendums dubbed as "sham" by the West were held in September.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February September From

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

60 minutes ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.