UrduPoint.com

Russia Offensive Will End When Ukraine Surrenders: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia would halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders, urging Kyiv to order its troops to lay down their arms.

"The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"An order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms is necessary," he said, adding Kyiv had to fulfil a list of Moscow's demands.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world powers to do their utmost to help end Russia's intervention by the end of the year.

He also said the time had not yet come to hold talks with Russia, as Kyiv is seeking to consolidate its positions, France said.

Asked to comment on Zelensky's statements, Peskov said: "We are guided by the statements of our president -- the special military operation is going according to plan and achieving its goals."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia France

Recent Stories

Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

2 minutes ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

11 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

14 minutes ago
 India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

51 minutes ago
 Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

1 hour ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.