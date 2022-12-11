UrduPoint.com

Russia Oil Embargo, Price Cap Disrupts Tankers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The European Union embargo on Russia's oil and an international cap on the price of the country's crude is disrupting the maritime transport sector.

The EU on Monday enforced an embargo on Russian crude shipments, the bloc's latest sanction in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

This week also saw the start of a $60 cap on a barrel of Russian crude, agreed by Western nations.

- Tanker traffic jam - Aimed at depriving Russia of key income, the measures have also slowed transportation of its oil by sea.

This is because Turkey has started to request proof of insurance from tankers loaded with Russian crude, slowing their passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and onto international markets.

The Financial Times has reported that Russia has assembled a "shadow fleet" of more than 100 vessels seeking to circumnavigate the Western sanctions regime.

These ships are reportedly using non-Western insurers and selling oil at higher prices to countries that have not subscribed to the new sanctions.

A 1936 treaty guarantees the freedom of navigation to merchant vessels passing through Turkey's two straits.

But it also gives Turkey the right to regulate security -- a provision it is now using to make sure the oil ships are insured against spillage and other accidents.

The London P&I Club, a leading provider of maritime protection and indemnity insurance, claims "the Turkish government's requirements go well beyond the general information that is contained in a confirmation of entry letter.

"It requires... (confirmation) that cover will not be prejudiced under any circumstances, including where there is a sanctions breach on the part of the assured."

