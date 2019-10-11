UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia On Brink Of Euro 2020 After Dzyuba Downs Hapless Scots

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia on brink of Euro 2020 after Dzyuba downs hapless Scots

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia closed in on Euro 2020 on Thursday after Artem Dzyuba's brace helped see off poor Scotland 4-0 and put his side to within a point of qualification for next summer's tournament.

Captain Dzyuba opened the scoring 12 minutes after the break in Moscow when he crashed home a close range volley from a corner and put Russia three goals up with a tap-in 20 minutes from the end.

Magomed Ozdoev scored the goal of the night with a thumping longe-range effort seconds after Dzyuba had got the ball rolling for the hosts, while the lively Aleksandr Golovin completed the rout six minutes from time to leave the Scots pinning their Euros hopes on the Nations League playoffs.

The comfortable win puts Russia, second in Group I, three points behind already-qualified Belgium with three matches left and eight ahead of third-placed Cyprus, who snatched a late 2-1 win at Kazakhstan earlier and who host Russia on Sunday.

A draw would do in Nicosia thanks to their 1-0 win over the Cypriots in Kaliningrad last month, and the better head-to-head record would be enough to guarantee Stanislav Cherchesov's side at least second place and a spot in the multi-host nation event.

Despite being eliminated from the main qualifying phase following their fourth straight defeat, Scotland could still make it to the Euros through the UEFA Nations League play-offs.

Steve Clarke's side won Group C1, securing both a place in League B for the next edition of the Nations League and a chance to book a place in the Europe-wide tournament.

As it stands they will take on Group C2 winners Finland in March's semi-finals and one of Norway or Serbia in the final, although all three are still in contention for the tournament through the main qualification route.

The Finns are currently second to Italy in Group J in and have a good chance of making it, while Serbia are a point behind second-placed Portugal in Group B and the Norwegians two behind Scandinavian rivals Sweden in Group F.

Should any of those teams qualify, the next best placed teams in the League C groups would take their place.

Related Topics

Poor Moscow Russia Norway Nicosia Kaliningrad Italy Belgium Portugal Serbia Sweden Finland Kazakhstan Cyprus Euro March Sunday 2020 Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

46 minutes ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

1 hour ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

2 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

2 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.