Russia Opens 'fraud' Probe Against Navalny: Investigators

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russia opens 'fraud' probe against Navalny: investigators

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian investigators on Tuesday opened a criminal probe into Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, alleging he spent more than 356 million rubles ($4.8 million) of donations to his organisations on personal acquisitions.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that Russia's most prominent opposition figure used the money for acquiring "personal property (and) material assets and paying expenses (including holidays abroad)," saying that the donations were therefore "stolen".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

