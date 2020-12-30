Russia opens 'fraud' probe against Navalny: investigators

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian investigators on Tuesday opened a criminal probe into Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, alleging he spent more than 356 million rubles ($4.8 million) of donations to his organisations on personal acquisitions.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that Russia's most prominent opposition figure used the money for acquiring "personal property (and) material assets and paying expenses (including holidays abroad)," saying that the donations were therefore "stolen".