Russia Optimistic About European Approval Of Sputnik Jab

Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia optimistic about European approval of Sputnik jab

Saint Petersburg, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian officials said Friday a European review of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is going "according to plan" and the jab may be approved in the coming months, local news agencies reported.

Sputnik V has been registered in more than 65 countries but has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States' food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Everything is going according to plan," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg Economic forum.

"We haven't received any critical questions so I think the work is going to plan, we are waiting for results," Murashko said.

Kirill Dmitriyev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that helped fund the development of the jab, said the "registration time depends on the EMA".

"A normal working process is underway, which we hope will not be politicised," Dmitriyev added.

Deputy health minister Sergei Glagolev said the vaccine may receive the approval of the EMA and of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the next few months.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

