Russia Orders New Fines For Google And Telegram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

Moscow, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A Moscow court on Monday ordered fresh fines for US tech giant Google and Russian-founded encrypted messaging service Telegram, accusing the companies of not removing illegal content.

Telegram was fined four million rubles (49,440 Euros) and Google two million rubles, the court's press service said on its Telegram channel.

It did not disclose the exact nature of their offences.

