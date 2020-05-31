UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans Rocket Tests, Lunar Programme Resumption

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia plans rocket tests, lunar programme resumption

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Russia on Sunday put a brave face on the loss of its space travel monopoly, saying it planned to test two new rockets this year and resume its lunar programme in 2021.

The comments from the Russian space agency Roscosmoc came after US entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX became the world's first commercial company to put humans into orbit, signalling the dawn of a new era.

Russia had for many years enjoyed a monopoly as the only country able to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station, and Saturday's flawless US launch meant the loss of a sizable income for Moscow.

"We are not planning to sit idle," said Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko.

"Already this year we will conduct tests of two new rockets and resume our lunar programme next year," he tweeted.

He did not elaborate but Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin has said earlier the country planned to conduct a new test launch of the Angara heavy carrier rocket this autumn.

Rogozin has also said that Russia is pressing ahead with the development of its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat, also known as Satan 2 by NATO's classification.

In 2018, President Vladimir Putin boasted that the Sarmat was one of the new Russian weapons that could render NATO defenses obsolete.

The Russian space agency has earned large sums by ferrying US astronauts to the International Space Station: a seat in the Soyuz costs NASA around $80 million.

On Sunday, Roscosmos rushed to point out that the United States still needed Moscow.

"It's very important to have at least two possibilities to make it to the station. Because you never know..." spokesman Ustimenko said.

The Russian space programme is renowned for having sent the first man into space in 1961 and launching the first satellite four years earlier.

But since the collapse of the USSR in 1991, it has been plagued by corruption scandals and a series of other setbacks, losing expensive spacecraft and satellites in recent years.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption World Moscow Russia Company Man Vladimir Putin United States Elon Musk SpaceX Sunday 2018 From Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

46 minutes ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.