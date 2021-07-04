Russia posts highest number of daily virus cases since early January

Moscow, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Sunday announced 25,142 new Covid infections, the highest figure since early January as the country battles the surging Delta variant.

This week Russia reported record numbers of coronavirus deaths for five days in a row, registering 697 Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday. On Sunday, the official tally showed 663 people dying of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.