UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Posts Highest Number Of Daily Virus Cases Since Early January

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia posts highest number of daily virus cases since early January

Moscow, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Sunday announced 25,142 new Covid infections, the highest figure since early January as the country battles the surging Delta variant.

This week Russia reported record numbers of coronavirus deaths for five days in a row, registering 697 Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday. On Sunday, the official tally showed 663 people dying of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Russia January Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

1 hour ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.