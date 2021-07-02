UrduPoint.com
Russia Posts Record Coronavirus Deaths For Fourth Day Running

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russia posts record coronavirus deaths for fourth day running

Moscow, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday reported 679 coronavirus deaths, a record number of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-four period for the fourth day in a row, a government tally showed.

Russia, the fifth worst-hit country in the world, is battling a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and worsened by a lagging vaccination drive.

