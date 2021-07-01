Russia Posts Record Virus Deaths For Third Day Running
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 PM
Moscow, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday reported 672 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government tally, setting a pandemic high of fatalities for the third day in a row.
The country is battling a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and worsened by a lagging jab drive, with President Vladimir Putin urging Russians to get vaccinated on national television Wednesday.