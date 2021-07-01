Russia posts record virus deaths for third day running

Moscow, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday reported 672 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government tally, setting a pandemic high of fatalities for the third day in a row.

The country is battling a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and worsened by a lagging jab drive, with President Vladimir Putin urging Russians to get vaccinated on national television Wednesday.