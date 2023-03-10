Russia pounds Ukraine with barrage of rare hypersonic missiles

Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Nine people were killed across Ukraine on Thursday, as Russia unleashed a barrage of high-precision missile and other attacks that triggered a wave of power cuts, including at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

The blackout at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant prompted the UN nuclear agency's chief to issue a dire warning that next time "luck will run out", while President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to impose sanctions on Russia's atomic industry.

Russia said the strikes, involving rare hypersonic missiles, were retaliation for a border incursion earlier this month.

Moscow also cast doubt over the extension of a vital UN-brokered grain deal which helped ease a global food crisis caused by the invasion, saying it would discuss its renewal with the UN on Monday.

A total of 81 missiles were launched, Zelensky said, killing five people in the western Lviv province, and one person in the eastern city of Dnipro.

At least three other people were killed in a separate shelling attack on a bus stop in the southern city of Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials.

Washington called the missile strikes "brutal and unjustified".