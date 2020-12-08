UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Praises Venezuela's 'transparent' Elections: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:11 AM

Russia praises Venezuela's 'transparent' elections: ministry

Moscow, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday hailed Venezuela's legislative elections as "transparent," after President Nicolas Maduro won total control of the country in the polls boycotted by the opposition and widely criticised by international powers.

"The electoral process in Venezuela was organised in a more responsible and transparent manner than in some countries which usually present themselves as an 'example of democracy'," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that "no serious violations" had been recorded during the vote, which Brazil has declared an "electoral farce" and the UK said was "deeply flawed".

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Vote Brazil United Kingdom Venezuela Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

30 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.