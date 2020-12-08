Moscow, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday hailed Venezuela's legislative elections as "transparent," after President Nicolas Maduro won total control of the country in the polls boycotted by the opposition and widely criticised by international powers.

"The electoral process in Venezuela was organised in a more responsible and transparent manner than in some countries which usually present themselves as an 'example of democracy'," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that "no serious violations" had been recorded during the vote, which Brazil has declared an "electoral farce" and the UK said was "deeply flawed".