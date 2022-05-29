UrduPoint.com

Russia Presses Eastern Ukraine, Zelensky Says Situation 'very Difficult'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Russia presses eastern Ukraine, Zelensky says situation 'very difficult'

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Russia pressed its onslaught on eastern Ukraine Saturday, saying it had captured the strategic town of Lyman and claiming to have surrounded the urban center of Severodonetsk.

"The situation is very difficult, especially in those areas in Donbas and Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for itself," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

His remarks came as Russia, in another exercise in military muscle-flexing, said it had successfully tested hypersonic missiles in the Arctic.

A Ukrainian official denied Moscow's claim that Severodonetsk had been encircled, saying government troops had repelled Russian forces from the outskirts of the key city.

After setbacks in its attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russia has been waging all-out war for the eastern Donbas -- Ukraine's industrial heartland, where Zelensky has accused Moscow of carrying out a "genocide" and where another Ukrainian official denounced Russia's "scorched-earth tactics".

"The town of Krasny Liman has been entirely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists," the Russian defence ministry said Saturday, using Moscow's name for Lyman and confirming an announcement made a day earlier by pro-Moscow separatists.

Lyman lies on the road to Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk.

Russian forces have been closing in on Severodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk in Lugansk province.

Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Russian shelling continued on Severodonetsk as Ukrainian soldiers fought to oust the invading forces from a hotel on its edges.

A Lugansk police official cited by Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti said late Friday that Severodonetsk was "now surrounded".

But Gaiday told Ukrainian television that "Severodonetsk has not been cut off... there is still the possibility to deliver humanitarian aid."Regional officials on Saturday reported the deaths of three civilians at Russian hands, one each in the eastern towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, and one in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

"Ukraine will definitely win this war," Zelensky told Dutch television station NOS.

Related Topics

Army Police Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Hotel Road Kramatorsk Lysychansk Kharkiv TV From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

50 minutes ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

10 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.