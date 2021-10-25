UrduPoint.com

Russia Probes Fake Vaccine Certificates

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian authorities were on Monday investigating nurses and a doctor in Saint Petersburg accused of selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates, as the country faces a deadly new wave.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said a doctor and three nurses are suspected of pocketing at least 100,000 rubles ($1,430) from 12 people after selling official certificates without having administered jabs.

The 12 alleged buyers were entered into a state registry of vaccinated people, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

The doctor was briefly detained on Saturday and a court later banned him from leaving the city pending the investigation, a spokesman for Saint Petersburg police, Vyacheslav Stepchenko, told AFP on Monday.

Saint Petersburg is Russia's second most affected city.

