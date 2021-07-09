UrduPoint.com
Russia Proposes Six-month Extension Of Syria Cross-border Aid: UN Sources

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia proposes six-month extension of Syria cross-border aid: UN sources

United Nations, United States, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday submitted a draft resolution to its 14 UN Security Council partners providing for a six-month extension of the authorization of cross-border aid to Syria, UN and diplomatic sources said.

This Russian text -- tabled following the formalization of the draft proposed by Ireland and Norway calling for an extension of one year -- suggests a "possible prolongation" later, one of the sources told AFP.

Russia requested a vote on the draft take place on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

