UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Protests US Embassy, Tech Companies Over Navalny Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia protests US embassy, tech companies over Navalny rallies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia on Monday issued a protest to the US embassy for what Moscow said were social media posts promoting anti-Kremlin demonstrations and accused American tech giants of interfering in Russian internal affairs.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state-run media that Moscow had complained to US diplomats for "supporting illegal rallies" in several cities and said Russia would probe American IT companies over "interference" in Russia's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Social Media Media

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over as Commander L ..

7 minutes ago

Court gives police f5 days to file challan in Moto ..

7 minutes ago

European Commission Asks AstraZeneca to Explain De ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Stabilizing COVID-19 Situation in Russi ..

7 minutes ago

Austrian Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel super-G

13 minutes ago

Police reunites boy with parent

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.