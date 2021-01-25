Russia protests US embassy, tech companies over Navalny rallies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia on Monday issued a protest to the US embassy for what Moscow said were social media posts promoting anti-Kremlin demonstrations and accused American tech giants of interfering in Russian internal affairs.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state-run media that Moscow had complained to US diplomats for "supporting illegal rallies" in several cities and said Russia would probe American IT companies over "interference" in Russia's domestic affairs.